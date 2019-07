ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A travel website ranked the Duke City among the country’s top spots for a quick vacation.

Hotwire named Albuquerque 10th in its mid-sized must-see category. They based the list on the hotel value, ease of arrival and things to do. Hotwire even posted an itinerary mentioning the Balloon Fiesta, the abundance of trails, art and culture.

They say 90 percent of Americans prefer a two to three night “quickie” vacations.