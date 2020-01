ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you need a job or are just looking for something to do, the Albuquerque Isotopes are holding a job fair next week.

The Isotopes are expanding the job fair to two nights next Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They need workers for baseball and soccer games from March through October.

Among the jobs are ticket takers, grounds crew, ushers a batboy, and someone to play music and operate the videoboard for games. For more information, click here.