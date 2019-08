ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes need your help with a hygiene drive for kids.

The team partnered with Summit Electric Supply to collect hygiene items for Locker 505, a local student clothing bank. They’re looking for shampoo, toothpaste, razors and more.

If you’d like to help out, you can drop off items at Isotopes Park until the end of the month.