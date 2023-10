ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Folk Festival is happening Friday and Saturday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. There will be performances across five stages, along with music and dance workshops for all ages, and opportunities for visitors to try out different instruments and even jam with the musicians.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit Albuquerque’s Folk Festival’s website.