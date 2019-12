ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Balloon Museum is hosting a family-friendly event to celebrate the new year.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the museum will be participating in ‘New Year’s Eve Before Dark’. The event will feature crafts, music, storytelling, and food to help celebrate New Year’s Eve traditions from around the world.

Festivities will include an early countdown and a balloon drop. Food will also be provided courtesy Conchitas food truck.

Click here for more information.