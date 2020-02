ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – USA Today wants you to vote for your favorite cultural festival and a New Mexico favorite is on the list.

Right now the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta is ranked 11th out of 20. The online article touts the ‘Special Shapes Rodeo’ and ‘Balloon Glows’ as a couple of the reasons why the event made the list.

