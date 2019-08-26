Albuquerque Animal Welfare’s euthanasia rate hits record low

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is celebrating its lowest euthanasia numbers in history.

Those at the shelter say the number of dogs and cats put down fell 10% in the last year. They also say pet reclaims are up by 8%.

“We’ve put together a great team of professionals, we’ve created a shared vision of success, we’ve fostered a culture of excellence and innovation, and most importantly, we have Mayor Keller and his administration standing behind us,” Animal Welfare Department Director Danny Nevarez, said.

