Albuquerque Animal Welfare’s euthanasia rate hits record low

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is celebrating its lowest euthanasia numbers in history.

Those at the shelter say the number of dogs and cats put down fell 10% in the last year. They also say pet reclaims are up by 8%.

“We’ve put together a great team of professionals, we’ve created a shared vision of success, we’ve fostered a culture of excellence and innovation, and most importantly, we have Mayor Keller and his administration standing behind us,” Animal Welfare Department Director Danny Nevarez, said.

To learn how you can help homeless pets, click here.