ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Zoo’s newest baby is in need of a name.

Last week, KRQE News 13 introduced viewers to a nearly two-week-old baby springbok at the Alameda Park Zoo. The springbok family there is named after characters from the Peter Pan movie.

To keep with the tradition, staff will pick from four names for the little guy: Napoleon, Michael, Captain Hook or Rufio.

