Adelante Development Center opens DiverseIT Computer Repair & Training Center

The Adelante Development Center is a local nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities, seniors, and disadvantaged populations.

The organization has opened the DiverseIT Computer Repair & Training Center that provides IT career training for people historically excluded from technology including people of color, women, and people with disabilities. The center will also offer computer repair and training classes to the public.

Several years ago, Adelante began refurbishing computers, taking in donated technology and providing work for people with disabilities. The computers were then given to others with disabilities to use for work or school.

Hundreds of nonprofit organizations also received computers. The DiverseIT Computer Repair & Training Center is located at 5400 San Mateo Blvd NE in Albuquerque and will be open Monday through Saturday for the public who are in need of computer repairs.