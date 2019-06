ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time is running out to win a free trip to Mexico.

The Albuquerque Sunport is promoting international travel with a free trip to Chihuahua City. The prize includes airfare, lodging, and a $500 gift card.

Three finalists will be selected and a winner will be chosen at an Isotopes game next Saturday. Friday is the last day to enter.

To enter to win, click here.