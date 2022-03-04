ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is Albuquerque’s main form of public transportation. It logs a daily average of more than 120,000 passenger miles on its buses. Now ABQ ride will fully transition from the current app, ABQRIDE+, to Transit App.

The full transition to the Transit app will happen on Aril 1 and it will include several new features. The new Transit app will feature live bus tracking to help people to have a more accurate idea of when their bus will arrive. Some other new features are trip planning, a transit companion that will tell you how long it takes to get to and from the bus stop and many more new and improved features.

The app is free to download and available for both apple and android devices. For more information on the transit department and the new app visit abqride.com.