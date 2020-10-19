ABQ BioPark to hold Howl-O-Ween Days

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department is urging New Mexico parents to participate in a new series of virtual workshops. The series created by Central New Mexico Community College is aimed at helping parents support their children in remote learning. It will consist of three workshops that will be offered in both English and Spanish.

“Caring for oneself and one’s children has never been more complicated or more critical than during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re navigating new and unfamiliar territory within remote and hybrid learning stances, and we want our families to know they are not alone. We know family engagement is paramount to supporting students’ success, and we are here to help,” said Katherine Avery in a news release, interim director of strategic outreach and community engagement for the PED.