ABQ BioPark to hold Howl-O-Ween Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the pandemic, the Albuquerque BioPark plans to continue with some Halloween festivities. This year’s Howl-O-Ween Days on Oct. 24, 25, and 31 at the zoo. Events will include ‘secret BioPark shoppers’ who will be surprising those wearing the best costumes with prizes and a self-guided scavenger hunt. The BioPark says face masks that cover your mouth and nose are still necessary for safety and tickets must be bought in advance.
