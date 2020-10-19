ABQ BioPark to hold Howl-O-Ween Days

Always On

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the pandemic, the Albuquerque BioPark plans to continue with some Halloween festivities. This year’s Howl-O-Ween Days on Oct. 24, 25, and 31 at the zoo. Events will include ‘secret BioPark shoppers’ who will be surprising those wearing the best costumes with prizes and a self-guided scavenger hunt. The BioPark says face masks that cover your mouth and nose are still necessary for safety and tickets must be bought in advance.

This map shows locations of COVID-19 safe Halloween activities around New Mexico

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss