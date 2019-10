ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department wants to make it easy for those who have served our country to adopt a shelter animal.

Officers have waived adoption fees for veterans, active duty service members, and their families from now until Veterans Day. All you need to do is provide proof of service and meet the adoption requirements.

Vets will also receive a free bag of dog or cat food.