ABQ Animal Welfare offering $5 adoption fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
animal welfare pic_561582

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to welcome a new pet into your household, this weekend is a great time to do it. Animal Welfare is offering just $5 adoption fees on all pets at city shelters as part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event. That covers spaying or neutering, microchips, and vaccinations.

Adoption Locations:

  • East Side Animal Shelter, 8920 Lomas Blvd. N.E., 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • West Side Animal Shelter, 11800 Sunset Gardens S.W., 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Lucky Paws, 6600 Menaul N.E. 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Sun. Noon-5:30 p.m.
  • Everyday Adoption Center, PetSmart – 350 Eubank Blvd. NE, 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Sun. – 10:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.
  • PetSmart at Winrock, 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE, 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Sun.-10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss