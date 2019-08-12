ABQ Animal Welfare offering $5 adoption fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to welcome a new pet into your household, this weekend is a great time to do it. Animal Welfare is offering just $5 adoption fees on all pets at city shelters as part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event. That covers spaying or neutering, microchips, and vaccinations.
Adoption Locations:
- East Side Animal Shelter, 8920 Lomas Blvd. N.E., 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- West Side Animal Shelter, 11800 Sunset Gardens S.W., 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Lucky Paws, 6600 Menaul N.E. 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Sun. Noon-5:30 p.m.
- Everyday Adoption Center, PetSmart – 350 Eubank Blvd. NE, 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Sun. – 10:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.
- PetSmart at Winrock, 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE, 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Sun.-10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.