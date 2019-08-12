ABQ Animal Welfare offering $5 adoption fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Isotopes specialty "science jerseys" have made it to the final five in a nationwide contest, and you can help them go all the way.

The chemistry-themed jerseys debuted at the 'Topes first-ever "Science Night" on Friday. Now, they're in the running for Minor League Baseball's Golden Bobblehead Award, which is down to five finalists out of 57 teams.