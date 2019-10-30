Fix-it Clinic registration deadline Friday, Nov. 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque wants to prevent your household items from ending up in the landfill by teaching you how to fix them.

You still have a couple more days to sign up for the free Fix-it Clinic, hosted by the Solid Waste Department’s “Keep Albuquerque Beautiful” program. People of all ages are invited to bring clothes, electronics, and other broken items to learn how to repair them.

That’s happening on Broadway and Central on Nov. 16, but people are asked to register by this Friday. For more information, click here.