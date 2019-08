SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 95th Burning of Zozobra is happening Friday.

The 50-foot-tall marionette of Old Man Gloom is stuffed with pieces of paper where people have written their problems. This year, Zozobra is going back to the 1970s for a disco theme. You can get tickets at the door on Friday for $15.

