ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Animal Humane Society of New Mexico has a mission of helping animals find their forever homes. Animal Humane is holding one of it’s biggest fundraising events of the year. The 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle will take place at Balloon Fiesta Park on November 6.

The event features a 5k dash and a 1-mile dawdle. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden and local vendors and representatives of rescue groups. Pets are welcome at the event, gates open at 8:30 a.m. Animal Humane say their goal is to raise $188,000 this year. For more information and to register or donate visit the Doggie Dash and Dawdle website.