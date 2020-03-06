2020 Run for the Zoo artwork announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is announcing this year’s Run for the Zoo artwork.

“The Chosen One” by Allan McKenzie is an interpretation of a kangaroo struggling to survive. The piece is in honor of all those affected by the Australian brush fires.

$2 from every adult registration and $1 from every child registration for the run will be donated to Australian relief and recovery efforts. Run for the Zoo will soon offer the chance to win the original piece of artwork.

Register for 35th Annual Run for the Zoo online.

