ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Your vote could help your favorite Isotope start the Triple-A All-Star Game. MiLB.com is asking fans to help select the starting players for the big game on July 10 through an online voting system.

Fan voting will count as one-third of the player’s total and will be added to the votes of the media and Triple-A field and general managers.

Voting ends Friday at 11:59 p.m. To cast your vote, click here.