Always On

11th Annual Soup R Bowl benefits UNM Valencia Campus art students

By:

Posted: Feb 02, 2019 01:30 PM MST

Updated: Feb 02, 2019 01:30 PM MST

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) - Who needs football when you've got the Soup R Bowl.

The Tome Art Gallery will host its 11th annual Soup R Bowl this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UNM Valencia Campus' Student Community Center.

For $15 you'll receive a handmade bowl to fill with homemade soup in addition to breads and desserts.

All proceeds will fund scholarships for art students.

Click here for more information.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment