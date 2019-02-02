11th Annual Soup R Bowl benefits UNM Valencia Campus art students

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) - Who needs football when you've got the Soup R Bowl.

The Tome Art Gallery will host its 11th annual Soup R Bowl this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UNM Valencia Campus' Student Community Center.

For $15 you'll receive a handmade bowl to fill with homemade soup in addition to breads and desserts.

All proceeds will fund scholarships for art students.

