11th Annual Soup R Bowl benefits UNM Valencia Campus art students
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) - Who needs football when you've got the Soup R Bowl.
The Tome Art Gallery will host its 11th annual Soup R Bowl this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UNM Valencia Campus' Student Community Center.
For $15 you'll receive a handmade bowl to fill with homemade soup in addition to breads and desserts.
All proceeds will fund scholarships for art students.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
