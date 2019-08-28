$10 Uber credit offered over Labor Day Weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Starting Wednesday, August 28 you can now download the Uber code ABQLABOR19 to get a $10 credit for rides around the Bernalillo County metro area.

This is part of the “Take A Ride On Us” campaign that Uber takes part in along with the Department of Transportation, the City of Albuquerque, and Bernalillo County. The code will be valid from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The offer includes one ride per person and tips are not included. Refunds are not available for trips under $10.