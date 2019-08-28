$10 Uber credit offered over Labor Day Weekend

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Starting Wednesday, August 28 you can now download the Uber code ABQLABOR19 to get a $10 credit for rides around the Bernalillo County metro area.

This is part of the “Take A Ride On Us” campaign that Uber takes part in along with the Department of Transportation, the City of Albuquerque, and Bernalillo County. The code will be valid from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The offer includes one ride per person and tips are not included. Refunds are not available for trips under $10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss