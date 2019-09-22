Local growers compete in Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local growers are headed back home after facing off in a tough chile taste-off competition.

Saturday, New Mexicans gathered around the chile roaster and tasted the best of what the state has to offer. The New Mexico Chile Association brought in growers from around the state to face off in the Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off in Socorro.

Judges and attendees got to pick their favorites. The 2019 winners in the Green Mild category were Gillis Farms while the Green Hot winner was from Adams Produce. Both winners come from Hatch.

The winner of Red Mild was the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry in Farmington. Giuzeppi Chile Connection from Salem was the winner in Red Hot.

Rosales Farms in Escondito took home People’s Choice.

Winners received a membership to the state’s certified chile program plus bragging rights. The event had food, music, red and green fireworks, and of course, lots of chile.