Internships at KRQE-TV are for full-time Junior and Senior in 2 – 4 year community colleges and/or universities. Interns receive college credit and are without financial compensation. KRQE-TV allows one-full-semester internship per student. The minimum hours worked is 10 weeks, 15 hours per week. The length of the Internship and the number of hours awarded for the work is made in accordance with the university policies.

To apply, students should submit a resume and a cover letter, stating the department in which they want to intern:

Multimedia News

Sports

Information is also required from the student’s faculty advisor stating the length of the internship and that they will receive credit before any internship is made final.

Once the information is received from the student, it is forwarded to the appropriate department head for review and/or consideration for an internship opportunity. When an intern comes on board, the student’s name, school information, liability waiver, and EEO form must be signed by the intern, and are reported in the station’s EEO Public File Report.

For consideration, please submit a resume and a cover letter to erika.gonzales@krqe.com or mail directly to:

KRQE-TV

Internship Program

13 Broadcast Plaza SW

Albuquerque, NM 87104