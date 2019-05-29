Advertise with Us

Get in front of today’s consumer – Digital – TV – Social – Email – Mobile – Text – Apps – Search Engine Marketing

Your New Audience

We deliver an attractive and attentive audience to your market, reaching not only New Mexico but the entire southwest and a growing global base each month. Your advertising on our digital properties puts you in front of consumers searching and finding the information they need on the products and services you provide.

[wufoo username=”linforms” formhash=”w1qjhln60uzt2vq” autoresize=”true” height=”597″ header=”show” ssl=”true”]

Meet Your Financial Goals

Advertising online is cost effective and it rivals traditional mediums by allowing you to target your message statewide or to a specific market. Our experienced online marketing team can help meet your goals and budget with a tailored marketing plan that includes call to action creative and comprehensive reporting.

Community Events Calendar – Always Free Listings

Have an upcoming event? Submit it for free to our community events calendar. Features of the calendar include: be among our extensive listings and statewide reach, on-air promotion, permalink events, email events, get updates when event changes via e-mail or text message, forward events and download to your computer.

Online Ad Spots

Top quality placements, IAB Ad Sizes, and Double Click DART system accuracy make your display ad stand out and be effective for helping grow your business.

Primary Ad Sizes: 728×90, 638×60, 300×250, 300×100, 120×90, 88×31

Contesting

Attract new people to your product with Run of Site (ROS) site sponsorship, item give away, and email contest alerts.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Want to be an exclusive sponsor for our most traffic driven sections such as News, Sports, Weather, Balloon Fiesta or Politics? We can customize and reach your targeted audience.