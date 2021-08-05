ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver who stopped a carjacking and sent the suspected carjacker to the hospital was an off-duty sheriff's sergeant. It happened Wednesday night near Indian School and Wyoming.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the car owner started driving with the suspect hanging onto the side of the car. The suspect eventually fell and hit his head and ended up in the hospital in critical condition. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office confirmed the driver was a member of their own but officials have not released any names or other details.