Skip to content
KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos
Albuquerque
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
KRQE En Español
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community News
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health ⦿ Coronavirus
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics ⦿ Government ⦿ Legislature ⦿ Elections
Space ⦿ Technology
Unemployment News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
☆ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Full Forecast VIDEO
Forecast Maps
Hourly Forecasts
Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Tokyo 2020 Medal Count
Top Stories
Griner leads US to gold medal game with 79-59 win vs Serbia
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Local rivalries, Phils vs Mets for NL East lead
Top Stories
Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set
Steelers use strong 2nd half to beat Cowboys 16-3
Bauer’s administrative leave extended through Aug. 13
Joel Dahmen leads Barracuda Championship with 16 points
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
📆 Local Events Calendar
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
KRQE Mobile Apps
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Albuquerque city officials update COVID-19 response amid continued case increase
Video
Oklahoma man wants lost dog back after it was found, adopted in Albuquerque
Video
RSV cases increasing in Albuquerque
Police looking for man who robbed Albuquerque hotel, stole guest’s gun
Video
Authorities arrest double murder suspect
Video
Bait car arrest uncovers more stolen vehicles
Video
Catalytic converter thefts nearly triple in a year’s time
Video
Spotty rain chances possible Friday ahead of a hot and dry weekend
Video
New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶
Don't Miss
UNM associate professor shares expertise in Netflix series
Video
Big Brothers, Big Sisters launches new program to get kids outdoors
Video
Meow Wolf’s art collective to open in Denver
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Wildfire destroys California Gold Rush town
ABQ Summerfest kicks off at one of the city’s largest parks
Video
PHOTOS: Flooding in Europe
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MAP: 2021 Free Summer Lunch Programs & Story Time in the Park
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
MORE NEWS RESOURCES