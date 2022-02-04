It has become an Olympic tradition: the shirtless athlete in the opening ceremony.

And Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua now has some company.

Meet Nathan Crumpton. Born in Kenya, resident of Utah, graduate of Princeton, skeleton athlete formerly with the U.S. and now competing for American Samoa — and he grabbed attention Friday night at the Beijing Games, by walking in shirtless and underterred by a temperature of minus 5 C (23 F).

Taufatofua wasn’t at these Olympics, ending his streak of three consecutive games — both summer and winter — representing Tonga. He is currently trying to lead relief efforts there after a tsunami caused catastropic damage.

Crumpton carried the (shirtless) flag. He also competed for American Samoa in track and field at the Tokyo Games last summer. His mother’s family background allowed him to switch his athletic allegiance to American Samoa in 2019.